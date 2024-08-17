PDP sets date to inaugurate reconciliation, disciplinary committees

The Peoples Democratic Party is to inaugurate two committees: one for reconciliation and another for discipline, on August 21, 2024, its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said on Friday in Abuja
The 25-member reconciliation committee is chaired by a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.
Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Governor of Gombe State, is the Secretary.
According to the statement, the 26-man disciplinary committee has Chief Tom Ikimi as Chairman and Eyitayo Jegede as Secretary
Other members include Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Chief Olabode George, Margaret Icheen, Dr. Sam Egwu and Alhaji Abubakar Baraje.