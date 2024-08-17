PDP sets date to inaugurate reconciliation, disciplinary committees

The Peoples Democratic Party is to inaugurate two committees: one for reconciliation and another for discipline, on August 21, 2024, its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said on Friday in Abuja

The 25-member reconciliation committee is chaired by a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Governor of Gombe State, is the Secretary.

According to the statement, the 26-man disciplinary committee has Chief Tom Ikimi as Chairman and Eyitayo Jegede as Secretary

Also Read:

Other members include Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Chief Olabode George, Margaret Icheen, Dr. Sam Egwu and Alhaji Abubakar Baraje.

Post Views: 0