THE NATION Managing Editor, Yusuf Alli, loses mother

Hajiya Hawau Odee, the mother of the Managing Editor, Northern Operations, of THE NATION, Mallam Yusuf Alli, is dead.

According to available information, the mother of Alli, who is a businesswoman, died on Sunday at the age of 89.

She has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Apart from Alli, Hajiya Odee has five other highly successful children: Abdulhamid Yusuf, Abdulrahman Yusuf, Misitura Solih, Afusat Yusuf and Ismaila Yusuf.

The Fidau for the deceased will hold on Saturday.

Alli, in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

“I am grateful that Allah has called my mother, Hajiya Hawau Yusuf to eternal glory @89, a few months short of 90 years.

“May Allah grant my irreplaceable mum Aljanna Firdaus.

“Amin Thuma Amin.”