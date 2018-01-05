Thailand introduces new procedure for ‘whitening’ penises

Thailand introduced a new procedure for men to “whiten” their penises.

Only a few days after the new procedure was publicised by Lelux hospital, located just outside of Bangkok in the province of Nonthaburi, 10 men have already undergone the treatment, a hospital representative told dpa.

“It is so fast, thanks to social media. Now, people need to book the treatment a week in advance,” said Popol Tansakul, Lelux’s marketing manager.

A Facebook entry promoting the procedure posted on Wednesday by one of the hospital’s representatives had received over 6,800 reactions and 22,500 comments as of Thursday.

Many of the comments involved women tagging their male partners to the post.

Tansakul added: “We use the same pigmentation laser equipment employed in other skin treatments.

“All of the equipment received certification by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

“We are simply responding to our clients’ needs. Many of them have asked for treatments of specific areas.”

The hospital said a whitening treatment for females’ private part was pioneered half a year ago, with over 30 women having undergone the procedure.

“There have been no complaints or reports of problems so far. All clients seemed happy,” Popol said.

Report says one session of whitening laser treatment costs 4,990 baht ($155).

dpa/NAN.