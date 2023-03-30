TechCabal marks 10 years of covering Africa’s tech ecosystem

TechCabal, the leading source of technology news, analysis and insights in Africa, has turned 10.

The Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Adrian Ephraim, made the announcement in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Ephraim said: “Over the past decade, we’ve been at the forefront of covering Africa’s tech ecosystem, providing timely and relevant news, analysis, and insights on the latest technological advancements across the continent.

“TechCabal has consistently been the go-to source for news and information about Africa’s growing tech scene, including start-ups, venture capital, innovation hubs, and more.

“With our strong focus on in-depth analysis and reporting, TechCabal has become the trusted source for industry insiders and the wider public.

“TechCabal has been at the forefront of covering Africa’s tech ecosystem for the past decade, and we’re excited to continue to build on that legacy.

“We’re committed to providing meaningful analysis and reporting on the latest innovations in the African tech scene.

“In addition to our credible tech coverage in Africa, we’ve built a strong social media presence over the past decade.

“Thousands of readers engage with TechCabal on a daily basis across all our platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, where the platforms reach nearly seven million, two million, and six million users respectively.

“It’s a mark of TechCabal’s reputation in the market that so many people rely on us for timely and accurate information about Africa’s tech industry.

“At TechCabal, we’re committed to expanding our coverage beyond Nigeria to becoming the leading source of tech news, analysis, and insights across the continent.

“Our expansion plans will include the recruitment of correspondents and contributors across Africa, as well as the establishment of partnerships with local media outlets, tech hubs, and start-ups.

“We aim to provide in-depth and localised coverage of the tech ecosystems in different African countries while building a network of tech enthusiasts and industry insiders across the continent.

“To celebrate our 10th anniversary, TechCabal has launched a series of engagements with our audience on Twitter Spaces.

“We talk to them about our work in tech journalism and how we pursue breaking news and dive deeper into the most important stories of the day.

“We’ve also produced a video to honour our journey over the past decade, as well as a timeline that traces TechCabal origins until the present day.

“We’re proud of our social video series: ‘My Start-Up in 60 Seconds,’ where we give founders a platform to tell their stories in 60 seconds.

“Our popular CNBC Africa TV show, The Next Wave, will continue tackling big manoeuvres and trending topics in the tech space.

“We’ve bolstered our team of reporters to bring our audience the best coverage of the seismic shifts that AI has unleashed into the world and tracking the course of Web3 and all its possibilities and pitfalls. We’re assigning reporters to specific beats and regions to ensure you get the best reporting on topical issues across North, South and East Africa while consolidating our strong presence in West Africa.

“You will find our reporters at important tech events all over the continent, networking with leaders, learning and immersing themselves in the tech industries they cover.

“We’ll be at Gitex Africa in Morocco, Africa Tech Week in South Africa, the Cyber Africa Forum in Côte d’Ivoire, among many others.

“Celebrate with us by visiting our website, following us on social media and subscribing to our newsletters if you haven’t already.

“As TechCabal looks to the future and our next decade, we remain committed to providing you with the highest quality tech journalism and being the go-to source for news, analysis, and insights across the continent.”