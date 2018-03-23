TCN completes installation of two power transformers in Uyo, Kano

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has installed two 132/33kV power transformers with a 60MVA capacity in Uyo and Kano substations.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said TCN had also energised its Nsukka 30MVA transmission substation completed in 2016.

She said the new 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer in Uyo transmission substation was installed to replace the 60MVA LEEC power transformer, which was gutted by fire in January.

Mbah said the 60MVA power transformer energised on March 22, increased the number of 60MVA power transformers in the substation to three with an increased capacity from 120MVA to 180MVA.

According to her, the additional transformer capacity will result in an improved power supply to customers in Port-Harcourt DisCo, Uyo, Oron, Mbo, Ikot-Ekpene, Abak, Ethan, and environs.

She also said the capacity of Dan Agundi substation in Kano, had also increased from 60MVA to 120MVA.

Mba said the transformer’s installation, which was initially awarded to a contractor was taken over by TCN engineers, with a mandate to complete the installation within two weeks.

Similarly, Mbah said the new Dan Agundi transformer had been delivered and would be energised on March 24, after completing the pre-commissioning tests.

She said: “Once energised, electricity transmission to Kano Electricity Distribution Company for delivery to its customers in Kano would improve substantially.’’

She noted that the Nsukka 30MVA transmission station in Enugu was energised on March 20.

Mbah said the substation, completed since 2016, was not operational because of right of way issues.

She, however, said the intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had resulted in the completion and energising of the transmission line.

This, she said would ensure improved power supply to Nsukka and environs.