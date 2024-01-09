TB Joshua: If you speak evil about me, you are advertising my church + Video

The late Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, has been shown in a trending video speaking during a service about the effect of people who speak evil about him.

The video was reposted on the day the BBC began the release of a three-part investigation on the church founder.

The Publisher of Ovation magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu, brought out the video from the archives.

On the video, which he shared on his X handle, Momodu wrote: “FREE ADVERT…

“PROPHET TEMITOPE BALOGUN JOSHUA in his lifetime suffered loads of attacks…

“And even in his death, he continues to generate controversies…

“Unfortunately, he’s not here to defend himself….”

In the video, Pastor Joshua, who was accused in the BBC report of rape and other crimes, said: “God has given His ministry advert.

“Every living ministry has advert.

“Free advert.

“What you say about me is an advert to me.

“If you leave here today, tomorrow you now go to the town and say: ‘Ah that man is a devil and not a man of God,’ you are advertising me.

“Or tomorrow you just leave here and say: ‘Ah, that church don’t go there they use to tie people down, you know it is a bad church,’ you are indirectly advertising me.

“Because the people you are telling, they will want to confirm whether truly they tie people down.

“By the time they now come, and find out that the people are not tied down, they become members.

“I have been using this advert for many years.

“People don’t know.

“This is why I do not have sign post.

“No board.

“You cannot see any sign post outside.

“This is advert God has given me for the past 30 years.

“God said don’t have any sign post, sign board.

“People will advertise your ministry to the world.

“Free of charge.”