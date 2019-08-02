Foremost indigenous fintech and human capital technology company, SystemSpecs Limited, has announced the Remita Summer Coding Camp for secondary school students in Nigeria.

The fully-funded camp, scheduled to hold from August 12 to 23, 2019 in Lagos and Abuja, is conceived to equip participants with digital skills in an accelerated and practical learning environment that aims to improve access to technology education in Nigeria.

The firm also announced a call for entries into the 2019 Remita Summer Coding Camp designed to prepare Nigeria’s teeming youngsters to take advantage of the myriad of current and future technology opportunities presented by the Nigerian and global markets.

With entry open to only secondary school students, the programme offers 20 openings for the inaugural edition holding in Lagos and Abuja.

Till August 7, 2019, students or their parents, teachers or friends are to apply for the two weeks IT training camp by submitting their details on the programme’s application site.

Selected participants would be announced and contacted on August 9, 2019.

The two weeks Remita Summer Coding Camp holds from August 12 to 23, 2019 and would empower participants in various aspects of computer programming such as the fundamentals of the web, animation, robotics, game design, among others, using various tools and a curriculum that helps participants have an accelerated understanding of the concepts being taught opens their minds to the limitless technology possibilities and actively prepares them for the innovations of the future.

“At SystemSpecs, we recognise the rising impact of technology in our world today and the even more significant place it would occupy in future. We also are aware of the importance of building ICT capacity across the technology ecosystem, not only for the present but for the future,” said Deremi Atanda, Executive Director, SystemSpecs.

Atanda added: “With the Remita Summer Coding Camp, we continue to invest in the next big technology innovators from Africa to the rest of the world as we have done in the past, working with Lagos State on Code Lagos, and other partners on the Girls-in-ICT initiative, among many other indigenous capacity development initiatives on which we have chosen to focus.”

Also speaking on the initiative, Akor Akpenyi, SystemSpecs’ CSR programme administrator, noted that the fully hands-on Remita Summer Coding Camp promises to be an exciting time for young Nigerians of different backgrounds and experiences.