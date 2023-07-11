Suspected gunmen abduct Catholic Priest, three others in Ebonyi

828 828

Suspected gunmen Monday have abducted a Catholic Priest of the Abakaliki Diocese in Ebonyi, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike.

Azubuike, the Parish Priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Mgbaleze Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the State, was kidnapped alongside three other persons in the area.

A statement issued by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Father Mathew Opoke, on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said Azubuike was kidnapped near his parish.

Opoke said that the kidnappers had called and demanded for ransom, the amount which he did not disclose.

“We are kindly praying for the unconditional release of Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, who was abducted on July 10 close to his parish.

“Azubuike is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“He was abducted alongside three other people. The abductors are making financial demands, but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally,” he said.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the abduction.

Onovwakpoyeya said the incident had been reported to the command and investigation had commenced.

“The news has been brought to us and the command is doing the needful,” she added.