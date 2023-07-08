Ebonyi State gets new Commissioner of Police

828 828

The Ebonyi State Police Command has received a new Commissioner, Augustina Ogbodo.

The new Commissioner of Police took over from CP Faleye Olaleye, who retired from the service on Friday.

The new Commissioner of Police, while speaking with reporters in Abakaliki, said she had come to Ebonyi State to serve and safeguard lives and property of the people.

Ogbodo appealed for support and cooperation from residents, especially in the timely sharing of information and intelligence on crime.

She gave the assurance that she would work in collaboration with all stakeholders to eliminate security challenges in the state.

Olaleye commended the officers and men of the command for their support during his service in Ebonyi State.

“To God be the glory, I came and tried my best. I urge our personnel to give the new CP all the required support to ensure more secure environment for the people,” he added.