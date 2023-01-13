Supreme Court dismisses Abacha family suit to stop fresh probe

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed the bid by members of the family of the late General Sani Abacha to stop moves by the Federal Government to reopen the criminal forfeiture proceedings against the ex-Head of State.

The apex court delivered the judgment in the suit in the early hours of Friday through Justice Emmanuel Agim.

The Justice dismissed the suit brought before the Apex Court for want of merit and substance.

The Supreme Court upheld the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier endorsed the power of the Federal Government to reopen criminal forfeiture proceedings against the family.

The appeal, marked: SC/641/2013, was filed by the eldest surviving son of the late Abacha, Mohammed, and his brother, Abba (for themselves and on behalf of the family of General Abacha).

Listed as respondents were the Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, DCP P. Y. Hana (Chairman, Special Investigation Panel), National Security Adviser and Magistrate Sonja Nachbaur (of the Principality of Liechtenstein).