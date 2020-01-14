The Supreme Court again on Tuesday suspended the delivery of judgement on the Kano State governorship dispute.

The judgment delivery had been postponed twice.

The last was on Monday (yesterday) when the judgement on six other states was postponed till today.

The apex court has not fixed January 30, 2020 for the judgement.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, fixed the date for judgment after hearing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Kabir Abba-Yusuf, challenging the victory of the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.