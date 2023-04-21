Sultan to politicians: Accept outcomes of 2023 elections

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has told politicians to accept the outcomes of the 2023 elections in good faith.

The spiritual head of the Muslim community gave the advice in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians on Friday in Sokoto.

Sultan Abubakar said: “The elections have come and gone, people should go ahead with their routine activities peacefully.

“Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development.”

Abubakar appreciated the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast by the Muslim Ummah across the country, adding: “As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health to be among those that will celebrate this great day.

“During the period of Ramadan, we have learned a lot from our scholars, we should continue to sustain those lessons to be part of life.

“Our generosity to the less privileged among us should be maintained in order to enhance our relationship and sustain our love for one another.”

