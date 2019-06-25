The Students Union, Lagos State University, Ojo on Tuesday decried the violent attack on a 200-level female student of the institution by some suspected thugs.

Oladele Olawale, LASUSU President, said in Lagos that the union was disturbed by the news of the incident on Tuesday morning.

Olawale said that the victim, a student of Biology Education Department, was attacked on Tuesday morning by some suspected thugs at Franklas, Iyana Iba axis.

He said: “Earlier today, we received the news of a female student, who was injured by thugs while they were trying to snatch her phone and other belongings at Franklas, Iyana Iba.

“The lady in question is now under intensive care at the Lagos State University Health Centre.

“Other medical measures have been put in place by the students’ union to ensure she is medically fit and recovers fully as soon as possible.

“We vehemently frown at such attacks on our students; currently, we are liaising with the appropriate authorities to ensure safety of our members.”

The president said that the union executive immediately swung into action to rescuing the victim.

Olawale urged the students’ populace to be calm, saying that the university management was already interfacing with the security agencies and the Lagos State Government on how to further safeguard its premises.

He said emergency numbers would be made available to students in due time to enable them to report promptly security situations and issues in their environment as soon as it occurred.

The LASUSU president urged students to be security conscious at all times, and also shun night crawling to avoid being exposed to danger.

Also, Ademola Adekoya, the university Spokesman, confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria said that the condition of the female student was stable.

Adekoya said that she was being attended to at the university health centre where she was rushed to immediately she was attacked.

The spokesman said that the security unit of the university and the students union had reported the case to the police station nearest to the scene of the incident for further investigation.