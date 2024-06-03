Strike: Labour leaders shut Lagos FIRS office, chase out staff + Photos

In compliance with the directive of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, to embark on a nationwide strike over minimum wage, members of the labour union shut down Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Lagos, after chasing staff out of the Agidingbi, Ikeja, office.

The Eagle Online reports that leaders and members of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Monday, shut the gate of the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, cordoning off the entire premises from workers gaining access.

Reportedly, the striking workers gathered as early as 7.30 am on Monday and locked the access gates into the Secretariat, thereby, preventing vehicular movement into the premises.

It was also learnt that the action is being supervised by armed security personnel of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the Lagos State Police Command, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order or possible hijack by miscreants.