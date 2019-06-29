Belgian First Division A champions Genk have signed Nigeria international Stephen Odey from Swiss top-flight side FC Zurich on a five-year deal.

The move comes on the back of an impressive campaign in Switzerland where he scored 14 goals in 44 outings for FC Zurich across all competitions.

Odey is expected to boost Genk’s attacking force with his pace and goalscoring abilities in the 2019-20 league season and in their Uefa Champions League qualification.

The former MFM star will team up with Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil, Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta, DR Congo’s Dieumerci Ndongala and Morocco’s Faissal Boujemaoui in Felice Mazzu’s squad.

Genk revealed the 21-year-old as their second signing of the summer on Friday.

“KRC Genk reached an agreement with the Swiss [club] FC Zurich about the transfer of Stephen Odey. The 21-year-old Nigerian striker signs a contract until 2024,” the statement read.