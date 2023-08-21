Sports Minister, Enoh, promises transparent leadership to reposition sports 

Sen. John Enoh, Minister of Sports Development has pledged to provide transparent leadership in repositioning the Nigerian sports sector.

Enoh made the pledge on Monday in Abuja shortly after assuming office as the 36th Minister of Sports Development.

He said inspite of the fact that he was not being an active sports personality, he was ready to hit the ground running by working as a team player with all sports stakeholders to transform the sector.

“I don’t think you need to be an active sports participant for you to be minister of sports.

” I think what is required is who can provide leadership, direction, someone who is transparent, understand the sector and reposition it and that is what I am bringing on board,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of sports as a uniting factor, while calling for all hands to be on deck to develop the sector in line with international best practices.

“There is no other endeavour in this country that is as uniting as the sports endeavour.

“In Spite of our diversity, the difficulties, the differences, the conflicts, I think Nigerians always unite as one whenever there is a sporting event,” he said.

Enoh also used the occasion to send a goodwill message to Nigerian athletes representing the country at the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

“Let me assure you that President Bola Tinubu is standing behind you with the entire nation, united in our support and admiration,” the minister said.

He said the Federal Government will continue to ensure that Nigerian athletes get their due recognition and the right atmosphere is created for them to excel.

The minister is an accomplished educationist, philanthropist, farmer and politician who served as a two-term Federal House of Representatives member and then Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly of the Senate.