UI: Protests greet SUG president’s inauguration

The inauguration of the newly-elected President of Students’ Union Government of the University of Ibadan, Bolaji Aweda, was on Monday greeted by protests over tuition fee hike.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that students attempted to disrupt the inauguration of Aweda and other executives.

Aweda, however, said that his executives had called for negotiation with the institution’s management on the reduction of the fees.

He said the former executives had started working on it before handing over the administration to them.

“We will try our possible best to make sure that there is a reduction in fees because they are out of the reach of the students,” he said.

The new SUG president, while stating that there had not been any official release on the new tuition fees by the university, however, said the newly-admitted students had been made to pay exorbitant amounts.

Aweda said that his administration would amplify the voices of the students and ensure that every opinion counts.

He said: “We will project the voices of the students, fight for their rights, look for ways of addressing their challenges and better their lives.”

He also promised harmonious working relationship with the school authorities and all the unions in the institution.

He added: “We cannot stand alone and expect to achieve more.

“If we are to achieve more, we must stand with other unions in the interest of the students.

“We will make sure that everyone is carried along and that there is proper communication between the students’ union and the students.”