FCT police to probe alleged murder of skit maker

Police operatives of FCT Command have commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of a skit maker identified as Chidike Emmanuel, allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen on Saturday.

According to the Police Command, the investigations will seek to uncover the remote and immediate cause of Emmanuel’s death.

Reports gathered from sources said the skit maker was among six persons attacked on Saturday night by herdsmen at Mpape but lost his life after the incident and was taken to the mortuary.

It was learnt that Chidike, after the attack, was subsequently found dead by friends who had also gone for a night out but scampered in different directions for safety.

One of the victims of the attack, a lady, Imaobong Loveline, reported the incident to the Mpape Police station and later raised alarm that Chidi’s lifeless body was found in the mortuary.

In a post on social media, Imaobong showed the corpse of the skit maker, saying, “The guy in the picture is lying lifeless in the mortuary; he was attacked by Fulani men.

“Any lead to his family members would be appreciated. They should please go to Mpape’s new police station, Berger Quarry. Please repost till it gets to them.

“Six of us were attacked by herdsmen, and he died in the process. We’re currently looking for information about any of his family members,” she posted.

In a related development, Imaobong added that, “His closest relative in Abuja has reached out and visited the police station.

“The police are putting in efforts to make sure the perpetrators will be apprehended. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this.”