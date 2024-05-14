Two teenagers allegedly abducted in Benue recovered in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers, Tewase Peter, 25, and Ternugwa Paul, 26, for abducting two teenagers from Benue State.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post on his X handle on Monday.

He said that the victims were rescued in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, tweeted: “The victims, aged 16 and 15 (names withheld), were rescued from their abductees in Itaoluwo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were abducted from their home in Benue while their mother was away in the market.

“After the mother’s numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the older victim via his mobile phone, a good samaritan answered the phone while the suspects were not at home with the victims.

“The person informed her that one of the suspects, Peter, accompanied by his friend, Paul, had taken her daughters to Lagos with intentions to transport them to Ghana for forced labour.”

Hundeyin said that the police swung into action after receiving the information.

“Upon receiving the information at the command, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department busted Peter’s place at Itaoluwo, Ikorodu, and rescued the victims successfully,” he said.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing to apprehend all other individuals involved in the crime.

Hundeyin said the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.