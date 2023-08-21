Nigerian Army rescues another Chibok girl in Borno

The Nigerian Army Monday said it had rescued another Chibok girl.

The rescued girl is Mary Nkeki, 27. She was in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

Nkeki was abducted alongside over 200 students from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi made the revelation during the handover of the girl to the Borno Ministry of Women Affairs, on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said that Nkeki with serial number 55 on the list of the abducted Chibok girls was rescued by troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion on August 14 in Dikwa.

READ ALSO:

“While in captivity, she was forcefully married to one Adam, a Boko Haram terrorist fighter.

“Since her rescue, she has undergone thorough medical examination in our medical facility.

“Equally, she has been adequately resuscitated and would be handed over to Borno State Government for further administration,” he said.

Chibuisi assured the commitment of the military to contain security in the north east and restore lasting peace in the region.

Speaking to newsmen on her experience since abduction in 2014, Nkeki said it was full of suffering.

Nkeki said that she escaped with her husband in the night and was picked up by a military patrol team.

According to her, she left behind two other Chibok girls.