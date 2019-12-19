The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on Thursday ordered the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to submit their Memorandum to the Committee within 24 hours over the alleged invasion of a Federal High Court by operatives of the DSS in order to effect the re-arrest of the Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

The lawmakers however halted the investigation hearing following the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who died in his Abuja residence on Wednesday.

Giving the directives, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, told all the concerned stakeholders to make available their memorandum to the Committee’s secretariat within 24 hours.

According to Bamidele: “We urge all the parties to avail us with memorandum within 24 hours.

“We have contacted the office of the Chief Judge of Federal High Court to give us perspective of what happened, including the Presiding Judge.”

Bamidele said the Senate is concerned that a courtroom is meant to be a sanctuary, temple of justice, adding that a democracy that will survive will be founded on the rule of law.

Justifying the reason for the termination of the investigative hearing, the Chairman said the Senate lost one of its members who was at plenary session on Tuesday.

He said: “We will not be able to proceed with the hearing because we lost one of our colleagues yesterday.

“He was on the floor of Senate two days ago.

“We need to show concern for the departed soul.”

Those that attended the aborted investigative hearing were Bichi; Solicitor General of the Federation, Dapo Apata, who represented Malami; Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Okechukwu; and representatives from the chambers of Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana.

It could be recalled that last week the Senate mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the alleged invasion of a courtroom by the DSS in order to effect the re-arrest of Sowore.

Sowore had been in the custody of DSS for two weeks after he was released for 15 hours.