Sonia Ekweremadu speaks after conviction of parents

Sonia, daughter of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness and guilt over the sentencing of her parents in an organ-harvesting plot suit in the United Kingdom on Friday.

A United Kingdom court on Friday sentenced Ekweremadu to a total of nine years and eight months imprisonment,

His wife, Beatrice, was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment for plotting to harvest a man’s kidney.

The third accomplice, a medical doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta, was jailed 10 years.

Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56, wanted a new kidney for their 25-year-old daughter, Sonia.

In an interview with BBC after the court judgement on Friday, Sonia said she felt guilty about the whole situation.

She said: “I don’t think it will ever be the same again.

“And obviously, I feel guilty because I feel like all these have happened because of me.”

On how her parents have handled their current reality, the 25-year-old who admitted that she can’t speak about what they truly feel, said they are “quite calm”.

She added: “They are quite calm, surprisingly. But I can’t really speak about what they are feeling.

“This is just from an outside perspective of me seeing them.

“They are okay, they are just neutral.”