Police rescue 22 of 29 kidnapped victims in Abuja, make arrests

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it has rescued 22 out of 29 persons kidnapped in its area of operation.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Haruna Garba, made the revelation on Friday when he paraded suspects nabbed.

Garba disclosed that Police operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command rescued 22 of the abducted victims, including a village Chief, after a Special Clearance/Rescue operation launched to retrieve 29 persons abducted by bandits in Kwali recently.

He said: “The operatives successfully rescued fourteen (14) persons including the village Chief of the Community who were abducted by armed bandits at Chida village in Kwali Area Council on the 7th April 2023.

“Ten (10) victims with mild symptoms of illness were taken to General Hospital, Abaji, treated and discharged.

“They have since been reunited with their families.

“Similarly in the same rescue operations, Eight (8) persons namely; Buba Galadima, Sarki Galadima, Audu Galadima, Musa Buba, Mohammed Isa, Hassan Audu, Aminu Ahmadu, and Abubakar Mallam who were kidnapped from Lapai and Tunga Mallam village in Niger State on 13th April 2023 were rescued unhurt and handed over to the Ardo Galadima of Lapai LGA, Niger State for urgent medical attention.”