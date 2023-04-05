Sokoto workers demand payment of payment of February, March salaries

A Coalition of Civil Servants in Sokoto State on Tuesday appealed for the payment of their February and March salaries.

The group, led by Ibrahim Musa, a staff of Shehu Shagari College of Education, made the call during a news briefing.

At the news briefing on Tuesday in Sokoto, Musa said some workers in the state civil service were being owed salary arrears.

According to him, the appeal is necessitated by a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, claiming that the State Government has settled all February outstanding civil servants salaries with Banks.

He said: “We want to inform the general public that the statement made by the Commissioner that the state government is not owing us salary is misleading.

“It is because of the unrealistic statement that we are here to intimate the good people of Sokoto to put us in prayers for the government to find out ways of paying our entitlement.

“We heard lots of stories about our salary but for a whole serving Commissioner to falsely misinform the citizens on a serious and important life-saving issue like Salary, we cannot condone.”

Musa further appealed to Governor Aminu Tambuwal to retain his legacy by paying all civil servants their February and March salaries.

He said: “This has been the practice of the governor since inception, as such we urge him to sustain the legacy.

“More so, we appeal on our father, the Sultan of Sokoto, and all other stakeholders in Sokoto to assist us toward ensuring our salaries are paid.”

The coalition further explained that a large number of the state workforce have not received their February salaries in the state.

“When we contacted our Banks as informed by the Commissioner, the story is different, because no bank can pay you without receiving the allocation from government,” the workers spokesman asserted.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Akibu Dalhatu, the state Commissioner of Information, had in a statement on Monday said the failure to settle the February salaries has nothing to do with the state government.

According to Dalhatu, it is a well known fact that the administration of Tambuwal in the state has never failed to pay civil and public servants salaries since it came into force in 2015.

He said: “As far as the Tambuwal’s administration is concerned, it has paid the February 2023 salaries and allowances to all its workforce.

“Those who are yet to receive their February salaries, especially those that Bank with Guarantee Trust Bank, should visit their Banks and sort out the issues that delayed their payment with their Bankers.”