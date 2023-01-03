Slain Lawyer: Nigerians react as CP transfers all personnel out of Ajah

Some Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their feelings concerning the transfer of all personnel out of Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State following the shooting to death of the pregnant lawyer, Omobonlale Raheem, on December 25, 2022.

Twitter went abuzz after the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the announcement.

Hundeyin said the transfer was ordered by the Command’s Commissioner, Sylvester Alabi Abiodun, except that of the Divisional Police Officer, who had only spent less than a month before the shooting incident.

Hundeyin tweeted: “I can confirm that this publication has been overtaken by events.

“The new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ajah, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adolf Ogwu, had earlier in the week dismantled all the shanties around the police station.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has already effected the transfer out of all personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions.

“This would fully materialise in a couple of days. While appreciating @MobilePunch for the exposé, we encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business.”

The announcement that all personnel had been transferred out of the station has elicited a mixed reaction.

[email protected]_biyi said: “This suggests that the shootings were caused by the location of the men. What would stop their behaviour at the unlucky new location?”

[email protected] noted: “Let them be transferred with warning else they continue their operations in the new division.”

vinny [email protected] also has something to say: “Bro, I hope some of these guys won’t be transferred to Ile Epo or Meiran? Because there are a lot of places near the stations in these two places where alcoholic beverages are sold. May we not hear or see the death of citizens by police in these areas soon.”

DEIYA🇳🇬@kaptainamos opines, said: “Hey Ben, please is it best to have all new personnel to police an area they’re new to? Won’t that be counterproductive? Knowing the landscape is also material to policing right?”

Posh [email protected] added: “Replacement without retraining and reorientation, is just transferring the problem to another area.”

[email protected] said: “Transfer out does that mean they have been reformed.”

That Classic man!🇨🇦🇳🇬@Brave_Xpensive said: “Take them away from the eyes of the public to other less scrutinized places to continue to wreak havoc.”