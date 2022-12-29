Seven Lagos residents going for revival burnt to death as vehicle explodes

Seven residents of Lagos State who were travelling for a revival have been burnt to death as their vehicle exploded.

Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Ogun State, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this development.

According to available information, the incident involving the vehicle in which the Lagos residents were travelling occurred at about 2:50pm on Wednesday around Odogbolu Junction on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, Ogun State.

The vehicle registration number of the 15-passenger Mazda bus was given as AGL 886 YD.

It was said to have burst into flames due to engine oil overflow.

Akinbiyi told newsmen on Wednesday: “According to a witness, the car was coming from Kosofe area of Lagos, inward Epe for a church revival to usher in the New Year when its engine suddenly caught fire.

“The number of passengers in the commercial bus was 15, out of which seven females were burnt to death, while the remaining seven were seriously burnt and taken to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for treatment.

“However, the driver of the bus escaped.

“The accidented Mazda bus has been taken to the Odogbolu (Police) Motor Traffic Division.”