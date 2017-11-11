Seven communities in Osun get transformers through CSDP

Seven communities in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State: Yakooyo, Isale Ola, Asipa, Akinlalu, Kumegun, Akorede and Amule – have got new transformers to ensure provision of electricity and boost economy in the communities.

The transformers were provided to the community through the Assisted Rural Electrification Project anchored by the Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project.

The state Governor, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, while inaugurating the transformers for the use of the people of the communities, assured people of the state that his administration remained committed to the welfare and well-being of the people of the state.

Aregbesola urged the people of the communities to make good use of the transformers and protect it jealously to serve them.

He said the lives of the people in the communities would be better with the new transformers.

The General Manager of Osun CSDP, Aderonke Funmi Abokede, said the project was financed by the government with 10 per cent contribution by the people of the communities.

Aderonke noted the project cost about N50 million and commended the governor for ensuring that the residents of the communities were liberated from darkness.

She also lauded the local government and the people of the area for their cooperation which made the project possible.