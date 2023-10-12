Senator Ubah joins APC

Senator representing Anambra South , Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has defected to the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) from Young Progressive Congress to (YPP).

The defection was announced by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio in a letter addressed to the Senate.

Ubah in a letter written to the Senate, said that the ruling party has the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

In 2014, Ifeanyi Ubah lost at the 2014 Anambra gubernatorial election under the platform of the Labour Party.

On 24 February 2019, Ubah was declared winner of the Anambra South Senatorial elections under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).