Senator Bent urges Atiku, Obi to accept defeat in good faith

Senator Grace Bent has appealed to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi to accept their defeat in the Feb. 25 presidential election in good faith.

Bent, who represented Adamawa South at the National Assembly, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Yola.

She congratulated the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima for a well deserved victory.

“Engaging in a legal tussle on the widely adjudged most credible election will amount to only unnecessary distraction to hold down the process of leadership to thrive.

“The presidential election results were a true reflection of Nigerians’ honest votes, you don’t need to waste your time and resources.

“Going to court is an exercise in futility with no positive impact in the judiciary and democratic systems.

“I believe in the duo’s style of leadership, the ticket will unite us more than the thinking of many who are selfish to look at it from the religious point of view,” she said.

Bent added: “I wish them good tenure in office, I know in their ticket Nigerians will smile again.”