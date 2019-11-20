A bill seeking to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission to use electronic voting for subsequent elections in the country scaled into second reading in the Senate.

The bill, titled: “A bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 and for other related matters, 2019 (SB. 122),” is sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central).”

According to Omo-Agege, the bill seeks to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to accommodate new technologies in the accreditation of voters during elections, reduction of nomination fees charged by political parties as well as granting party agents the right to inspect original electoral materials before the commencement of polls.

Leading debate on the bill, Omo-Agege pointed out that the bill was in fulfilment of the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Senate in the area of electoral reforms.

According to him, the proposed law will not only strengthen the nation’s electoral process in line with global best practices, but also remove the lacuna in the current electoral law.

He said: “Mr. President, electoral reform is a major part of the Legislative Agenda of this 9th Senate. Before the Legislative Agenda came to be, you made an admirably patriotic case for electoral reform before your popular election as the President of this 9th Senate. This Bill is therefore a part of the process of fulfilling that promise to the Nigerian people. It is a bill of great significance to be considered with utmost patriotism.

“This Bill proposes comprehensive amendments to the principal Act. It is a response in part to a plethora of Supreme Court decisions directly or indirectly calling upon the National Assembly to act. The apex Court has persistently done this regarding INECs introduction of modern technologies into the electoral process, especially accreditation of voters.”

Speaking in support of the bill, Senator Abba Moro said: “The society is dynamic, I rise to support this Bill, this is a very straightforward Bill and one that many Nigerians are looking up to. This Bill should be passed on time for INEC to have very credible and legitimate election process.”

Also, Senator Ibikunle Amosun in his contribution said: “Any effort at making sure that all the grey areas and imperfections in our electoral laws must be supported. We should put some clause to limit the number of political parties that participate in election.”

After exhaustive debate on the bill, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, referred the it to the Senate Committee on INEC, saying the report is expected in four weeks.