Senate President donates N100m to Nguru traders

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has donated N100 million to traders of the newly established Nguru Ultra Modern market.

Lawan announced the donation at the inauguration of the market on Saturday in Nguru town, Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe.

He enjoined the leadership of the traders’ union to be fair and just in distributing the money to their members, adding that the exercise should be strictly supervised by the Nguru Emirate Council.

He commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for execution of two modern markets in his constituency and other viable projects in the state.

“Let me on behalf of this very important zone, Yobe zone ‘C’ express my gratitude to Yobe governor.

“Your Excellency, what you have done here is to give us a means of generating wealth, employment opportunities for our youth and others,” Lawan said.

Buni said the state government spent N3.8 billion on the market project.

He said the market is designed with 505 shops of different sizes, administrative blocks, mosque, refuse dump, parameters fencing, electricity, boreholes, roads and drains.

“You will recall that when we assumed office, we pledged to construct five ultra modern markets in Damaturu, Gashua, Nguru, Potiskum and Geidam LGAs.

“This is to promote trade and commerce for economic growth as part of measures to fast track the recovery process of our dear state,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the market was named after a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Ngibirima.

“He dedicated his life to the teaching of Islamic Jurisprudence”.