Senate moves to establish Federal College  of Aviation Technology in Ogun

The Senate on Wednesday passed into second reading bill seeking to establish the Federal College of Aviation Technology, Ilaro Remo, Ogun state.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Senator Olugbenga Daniel.

The bill is titled “Federal College of Aviation Technology, Ilara Remo, Ogun (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

Leading the debate, Daniel said that the bill which was read for the first time on October10 aimed to upgrade an existing Federal Technical College to a fully-fledged Federal College of Aviation Technology.

He said that it sought to provide full time courses in various specialisations in the aviation industry and to make provision for the general administration of the college and for related matters.

The lawmaker said that aviation technology encompasses the various technological advancements and innovations that have shaped the field of aviation.

“From the early days of aviation to the present, technology has played a crucial role in improving the safety, efficiency and capabilities of aircraft.”

He also said that aviation technology in Nigeria had witnessed significant growth and development over the years.

“As the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria has made notable strides in the aviation sector both in terms of infrastructure and technological advancements especially in the areas of airports and infrastructure, navigation and communication systems, aircraft maintenance and repair.”

Daniel, however, said that while Nigeria had made significant progress in aviation technology, there were still challenges to address.

He said that challenges to be addressed included the need for continued investment in infrastructure development, enhancement of safety and security measures and the promotion of research and innovation in aviation technology.

“By addressing these challenges, Nigeria can further strengthen its aviation sector, boost economic growth, and promote connectivity both domestically and internationally.”

Supporting the motion, Senator Titus Zam (APC-Benue) said that “I realise that in the whole of Nigeria, there is only one aviation technology school located in Zaria.

Also Read:

“And given the nature of the size of the country and the volume of air travel our economy requires, one single aviation school may not be able to serve aviation needs of the country.

“So, establishing another one in the South-west makes not only economic sense, it also makes both political and air service sense.”

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund to report back in four weeks.