Senate Minority Leader: PDP group rejects Tambuwal’s bid

A Peoples Democratic Party revolutionary political group, Concerned PDP League, says it will oppose any bid by the party to present Senator Aminu Tambuwal as a Minority Leader candidate for the Senate.

The Chairman of the CPDPL, Daboikiabo Warmate, made the group’s position known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the group was not in support of Tambuwal based on a trust deficit he earned for himself when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Warmate said that instead of Tambuwal, the position should rather be zoned to a state in the North Central, precisely Plateau State.

“That his ambition is dead in its imagination, how much more arrival; nevertheless, the past has caught up with him,” he said.

Warmate stated that Tambuwal had during his leadership as Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives given to him by the PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress and by so doing sowed a seed of trust deficit.

He expressed dissatisfaction over such an attitude, saying the ambition of the former Sokoto State Governor would be a recipe and incentive for further disunity and crisis in the PDP.

He added: “It is with great disappointment and shock to have read on the papers that Tambuwal, the former Governor of Sokoto State and PDP Governors Forum Chairman, wants to be the minority leader of the 10th Senate.

“Somebody that in 2014 took the House of Representatives Speakership we gave to him and defected to another party. This same person eventually came back to the party.

“Now, he wants to be the minority leader of the 10th Senate; we will not give support to you.

“Look, for many years, he was the PDP Governors Forum chairman, but could not speak against the suppression and sufferings of Nigerians.”

According to Warmate, Tambuwal cannot be trusted the second time and does not have the needed courage to be the Minority Leader of the 10th Senate, judging from his antecedents.

He called for a mid-term convention to be followed by the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party to give room for fresh ideas.

The group also urged the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, not to sign any letter introducing Tambuwal as the Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

The statement added: “The former PDP Governors Forum Chairman, performed woefully as a leader of the opposition party.

“No, enough is enough; PDP members cannot be used and dumped.

“It is Peoples Democratic party (PDP), not Elite Democratic Party or Stakeholders Democratic Party, and that is what we want them to know.

“We will not allow members, leaders or any leader to use the party and dump it at will, no! That is unacceptable. We need to tell them the truth.”

Warmate commended the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for providing the needed opposition voice in the eight years of the APC Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

