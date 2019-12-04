The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary session till Wednesday over the sudden death of Hon. Jafaru Illiyasu Auna, representative of Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger State.

Hon. Jafaru died on Monday morning at an Abuja hospital during a brief illness.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Before the adjournment, the Senators observed a minute silent for the departed soul.

The Senate is expected to resume for plenary on Wednesday to continue legislative business.