Security guard bags one year jail term for stealing lecturer’s bag

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced a security guard, Bukola Akingbade, to one year jail term, for stealing a lecturer’s bag, other valuables worth N200,000.

Akingbade, 35, whose address was not provided, had on arraignment pleaded guilty to a count of stealing.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, O.O Fadairo, convicted Akingbade after listening to the review of facts by the prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye.

Fadairo sentenced the convict to stay one year at the correctional facility without an option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Adaraloye, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 18, at 5.30 a.m. at the office of the complainant, Covenant University, Ota.

Also Read:

He said that the convict was working as a security guard at the university.

According to him, the convict stole a bag that contained a mobile phone, ATM card and other valuables valued at N200,000, which belonged to one Dr Abiodun Eniayekan.

The prosecutor said that the convict was working at the office of the complainant when she stole the bag.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390 of Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

END

Paralympic Games: Team Nigeria wins second medal

Team Nigeria on Wednesday won its second medal in powerlifting events at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Esther Nworgu won silver medal in the women 41kg category.

Eniola Bolaji had earlier won a bronze medal in badminton events.

Nworgu was narrowly beaten by China’s Zhe Cui, who lifted 119kg to set a new Paralympic Games record, taking the gold.

Nworgu lifted an impressive 118kg to secure the silver medal.

The Chinese had won a silver medal at the previous Olympics.

Nworgu started the competition with an impressive lift of 106kg, placing her second behind Cui, who started with 108kg in her second lift.

Nworgu lifted 112kg, while Cui extended her lead with a 113kg lift.

In the final round, Nworgu achieved her best lift of 118kg, securing her second place finish.

Brazil’s Lara de Lima lifted 109kg to take the bronze.

Post Views: 0