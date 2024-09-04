Trending
Hard times: Lagos Government extends work from home policy

 The Lagos State Government has extended its work-from-home policy for its workers for the next three months.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the extension in a circular signed by the state Head of Service, Bode Agoro, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports  that, on February 28, the governor directed that the workers would work remotely on some days.

He directed that workers on grade levels 01 to 14 were allowed  to work from home for two days in a week, while those on grade level 15 to 17 were allowed to work from home for one day in a week.

The decision was aimed at reducing the  effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the workers.

Sanwo-Olu stated in Wednesday’s circular  that the policy made positive impacts on workers’ productivity in the various ministries, departments and agencies of the state government.

NAN reports that the extension  took effect  from September 4. 

