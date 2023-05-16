Security: CAN commends Osun CP 

Christian Association of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter has commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kehinde Longe for ensuring safety of lives and properties of residents of the state.

The state CAN chairman, Reverend Dr John Adegboyega Adeleke gave the commendation when Christian leaders in the state visited the CP in the office.

The CAN Chairman lamented that many youths in Nigeria have jeopardized their future as a result of their involvement in cultism and drug abuse.

Adeleke warned youths in Osun state to shun drug abuse, secret societies, hooliganism and other criminal tendencies.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Longe assured residents of the commitment of the police command to ensuring safety of lives and properties of people of Osun State.