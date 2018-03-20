Saraki cannot choose Kwara’s next governor – Group

The group in a statement by Abdulrazaq O. Hamzat, said this in response to the position of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties in Kwara State that Saraki should intervene in the choice of governorship candidate in the state.

A group, Kwara Must Change, has said the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, cannot decide who the next governor of Kwara State will be.

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties in Kwara State made the call in a letter to Saraki, which was signed by its Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi.

However, Kwara Must Change said in its statement on Tuesday that the people will be the sole determinant of their leaders come 2019.

The statement said: “This assurance became necessary due to the activities of some political jobbers, who are proving themselves enemy of the people by attempting to sell the future of the state as they have always done by usurping the democratic right of the people to choose their own leaders.”

The group condemned what it described as “an undemocratic call”, adding: “We are informing the inconsequential group that never again will Saraki or any individual be allowed to choose governor for the state.

“The decision of who governs the state is a collective decision of the people of Kwara State and not an individual.

“In the letter written to Bukola Saraki by the group as published, they claimed that without Saraki recent intervention, the entire state would collapsed.

“However, we wish to state categorically that the state has already collapsed due to the bad leadership of Saraki and that of his protege, Abdulfatai Ahmed, owing to bad leadership that has lasted almost 16 years.

“Kwara Must Change is confident more than ever before, that the 2019 general election will be differently purposeful.

“Not only will be Saraki or any individual be denied of opportunity to usurp peoples right to choose their leaders across all positions, they will equally be shown the exit door as the people assert their sovereignty.”