Sanwo-Olu’s free medical outreach, ‘Alafia Eko’ begins

A free medical outreach aimed at providing essential healthcare services to 50,000 Lagos State residents begins on Thursday, May 30, following a directive from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The initiative, which will be held in all six health districts, is in fulfilment of Sanwo-Olu’s promise during his February 22 Media Chat.

It is part of the broader Eko Cares programme, which is meant to reduce the hardship of the present economic situation.

Beneficiaries will have access to free check-ups and treatments, including blood sugar and blood pressure checks, HIV counseling and testing, eye examinations and free glasses. There will also be treatment of minor ailments, free medications, and health insurance and LASRRA registration.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access for all residents, said: “We have finalised preparations to start the Alafia Eko medical outreach on May 30th. Each health district will host four outreach events in the first phase, targeting around 1,000 citizens per event, for a total of approximately 25,000 individuals for the first phase.”

The programme will cover six health districts with specific locations for each:

– Health District 1: Egbe Idimu (Alimosho LGA), Ifako-Ijaiye LGA Secretariat, Ipaja PHC (Alimosho LGA), Agege Legislative Complex

– Health District 2: Kosofe LG (Papa area, Oworo), Bariga LCDA (Pedro), Ikorodu West LCDA Secretariat, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA (Alapere)

– Health District 3: Epe Recreation, Iberekodo Primary School (Ibeju-Lekki LGA), Ikota Primary School (Eti-Osa LGA), Resettlement area (Araromi community, Eti-Osa East LCDA)

– Health District 4: Evans Square (Ebute Meta), Mini Campos Stadium (Lagos Island), Astroturf Stadium (Apapa), Aguda Praying Ground (Surulere)

– Health District 5: FHA Grounds (Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin LGA), Ojo LGA Secretariat, Suntan Beach (Badagry West LCDA), Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA Secretariat

– Health District 6: Methodist Primary School (Oshodi), Egigbo Market, Bishop Aggrey Place (Mushin), Ikeja Under Bridge

The first outreach will begin on May 30th, followed by the second outreach on June 6th. Omotoso emphasized the significance of this initiative in improving primary healthcare efficiency and ensuring equitable access to quality medical services.

“This initiative reflects our administration’s strategic direction to transform the health sector into a significant contributor to the state’s economy, ensuring that every Lagos resident receives the medical care they need,” Omotoso said.

Also under Eko Cares, the government has slashed transport fares by 25 percent. There is free delivery for expectant women in all General Hospitals and many have enjoyed 25percent reduction on food prices at Sunday Markets, among other benefits.