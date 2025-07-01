Lagos encourages residents to embrace good environmental habits

The Lagos State Government on Monday urged market men/women and all residents to keep their environment clean, imbibe good environmental sanitation and hygiene practices.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this known while receiving the Founder/CEO of Kokun Foundation, Olukokun Adepeju, who led some widows and volunteers on a road show and sensitisation visit to his office Quadrangle, Alausa, Secretariat.

The commissioner said it has become compulsory for everyone to be on the same page with the Lagos State Government for a sustainable environment.

Wahab said: The Clean Market Initiative, I am glad Kokun himself led this march.

“We as a government can’t just do enough without the residents’ support.

“So I implore you all to keep doing this (clean market sensitisation) until we get all our people to be on the same page with the government on environmental hygiene.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness.

“That’s what all our religious books tell us.”

Wahab said the present administration is determined to continually promote a clean and healthy environment and encourage community participation in maintaining a clean environment and waste management in order to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks in the state.

According to him: “The cleanliness we are talking about starts from each and every one of us.

“From you and me, from our children, everybody.

“How do we treat our environment?

“How do we treat our markets?

“How do we treat our waste?

“We must always take cognisance of the aforementioned at all times for our safety.”

The commissioner said residents must imbibe good environmental sanitation as a way of life as such residents must clean their homes, surroundings, and clean their tertiary drainages, while waste management officials are always available to collect their wastes and dispose of it properly.

Wahab reiterated that residents should desist from dumping their wastes on the roads, road median/setback, open spaces, canals and avoid open urination/defecation.

He said the government would continue to enforce and prosecute defaulters according to the environmental laws of the state.

He also urged traders to stop selling their wares on the road.

He said they should move into the markets in order to continually promote a clean, healthy, safe, flood free, and sustainable environment.

Wahab added: “On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we appreciate this laudable initiative.

“Words alone are not enough to express how we feel about this clean up market sensitisation initiative carried out by Kokun Foundation.

“So on behalf of everyone here, I want to say thank you very much and don’t let it stop here.

“Keep sending the message across to everyone you know.

“Keep telling them about maintaining a good environmental sanitation lifestyle.”

In response, Adepeju expressed appreciation to the government for ensuring a sustainable environment.

He said the continuous effort to cleanup and sanitise the state by the government is for the best interest of all residents.

He said the group has always gone to various markets to sensitise them on maintaining a clean environment.

He pledged that the Foundation would keep sensitising market women and men to continue to inculcate the culture of engaging in environmental sanitation always as well as endeavour to dispose waste responsibly.

He added that the Foundation would continue to educate the residents that if they dispose of waste illegally, they would be prosecuted accordingly and may even spend terms in custody.

