Kaduna: Police nab notorious bandit, recover ransom

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have arrested a notorious bandit and recovered ransom from him.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “On May 22, at about 10:00hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Saminaka Division, acting on credible intelligence, successfully arrested a suspect identified as Abdulkarim Maude, aged 33, from Tudun Wada Mariri.”

He said the arrest took place in Upara Warsapiti, Lere Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a bag containing the sum of N347,000, a machete, and some criminal charms,” Hassan said.

According to him, during interrogation, Maude confessed to being involved in kidnapping for ransom along with one Alhaji Yakubu and two others from Binchim Village, Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

He said the recovered money was identified as his share of the ransom collected from the kidnapping of two tractor operators: Yau Balele, 45, and Lukman Abubakar, 40, who were abducted on May 17, 2024, while working on the farm of Alhaji Gambo.

Hassan added: “The victims were taken to Binchim Hills, Bassa LGA, Plateau and were released on May 20, 2024.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices.”

He said the suspect, along with the recovered exhibits, have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Hassan said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Ali Dabigi, has assured the public that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

Dabigi also appreciated the continued support and cooperation from the public and urged everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.