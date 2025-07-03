We must promote culture of cleanliness, good sanitation practices in communities -Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday urged all residents to continue to promote the culture of cleanliness while imbibing good environmental sanitation and hygiene practices in all communities around the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen made the assertion at the celebration of National Environmental Sanitation Day (NESD) held in selected Somolu communities saying the celebration serves as an evocative reminder of the critical role sanitation and hygiene play in safeguarding public health and protecting the environment.

The Permanent Secretary who spoke through the Director of Sanitation Services, Dr. Hassan Sanuth, said it is necessary to prevent the occurrence and spread of not only cholera but also other sanitation related diseases.

“We cannot but acknowledge the impact and the resulting effect of poor sanitation and hygiene, inadequate sanitation facilities, poor waste management, and unhygienic practices on our communities which can lead to the spread of diseases, contamination of our water sources, and degradation of our environment” he said.

Highlighting the theme for the 2025 National Environmental Sanitation Day “Safe Sanitation & Hygiene for Disease Protection,” Gaji said it underscores the importance of adopting and maintaining safe sanitation and hygiene practices in our daily lives.

Gaji said the National Environmental Sanitation day was set aside to create awareness among the populace to emphasize the importance of sanitation practices as a veritable means of controlling and preventing communicable diseases.

He stressed the to ensure prevention of diseases, residents must practice good hygiene habits, and to promote a culture of cleanliness and sanitation as well as Patronize assigned sanitation facilities such as assigned PSP waste collectors in the community.

“We need to ensure proper waste disposal through patronage of the LAWMA accredited PSP operators and regular cleaning of the tertiary drains; residents should ensure they cut all overgrown vegetation, use the toilets for defecation and urination as well as ensure good sanitation that will support the wellbeing of all,” he said.

He said the government has expanded coverage to propagate environmental sanitation through community-led sanitation initiatives leveraging on Community Development Committees (CDCs) meetings for advocacy and engagement on general environmental sanitation issues.

Also Read

“We applaud the progress made in improving sanitation and hygiene practices across the state, the efforts of individuals, communities, and organizations working tirelessly to promote safe sanitation and hygiene practices, and to ensure that everyone has access to clean and safe living conditions” he said.

In his remarks, the Baale Orile Somolu, Chief Mufutau Awoseyi, charged the residents to always keep their environment safe and clean and embrace proper waste disposal.

He appealed to government to re -introduce the monthly environmental sanitation, saying that the exercise will not only improve the environment but also improve the living conditions of residents.

The clean up exercise cut across Fadipe Street, George Street and Efon Alaye Street all in Somolu Local Government.

Post Views: 5