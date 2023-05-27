Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat declare assets ahead of inauguration

In compliance with paragraph 11 part 1 to the 5th schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the of their term in office, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday submitted their Asset Declaration Forms.

The Media Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, made this known in a statement late on Saturday.

Akosile said with their action, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat have satisfied section 185(1) of the same Constitution that makes it paramount for the political office holders to declare their Assets before they take oath of office.

He revealed that the asset declaration was administered to the duo by Professor S. F. Ogundare, Board member representing South West zone in the Code of Conduct Bureau, and witnessed by Rt. Hon. Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, a CCB member, and O. Popoola, Lagos State Director of the CCB.