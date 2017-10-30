Samurai wins Lagos Rugby 7s title

Samurai Barracudas, a team of top players from Kenya, Portugal, Nigeria, South Africa and the United Kingdom, has emerged winner of the 8th Lagos International 7s Rugby Championships.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team defeated Cowries Rugby Football Club of Lagos 26-0 at the final of the two-day event which ended on Sunday night at the Lagos Polo Club.

A total of 12 teams from Nigeria, South Africa and United Kingdom participated in the championship.

Samurai Barracudas won the coveted trophy with N350,000 prize money while Cowrie got a consolation prize of N250,000 for reaching the final.

Azeez Ladipo, Cowries player and captain of Nigeria’s Rugby National Team, Black Stallions, said that the final match result was not an indictment on the standard of the game in the country.

He said that the players learnt valuable lessons from the more experienced players in Samurai squad.

Ladipo said: “The lessons learnt would put Nigerian players in a better stead.’’ Samurai Barracudas captain, Leal Pedro, who was declared the MVP of the championship, said that Nigerian rugby players were gifted enough to rub shoulders with the best in the game across the globe.

In other classification matches, Sabongari beat Warri Wolves 14-0 to win the Bowl Final.

In the exhibition games, Edo Women defeated Lagos 10-5, while Barewa Academy defeated Edo Boys 15-12.

In the veteran game, Nigeria thumped their South African counterparts.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Mbagwu, President, Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, has lauded the growth of the game at the grassroots

Mbagwu told newsmen at the finals that the brilliance displayed by the young players indicated that the game is gaining acceptance at the grassroots.

He said: “I am satisfied with the improved standard and quality of the games at this year’s championship.

“Most especially our young players and women.

“This is an indication that the game is gaining ground at the grassroots, school and women rugby are my main priorities.

“If we get it right with our youth programmes, the future of the game in Nigeria is bright.’’

Mbagwu said NRFF would continue to explore all avenues to popularise the game by making it youth friendly.