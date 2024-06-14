Sallah: FRSC deploys 743 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances nationwide

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has ordered the deployment of over 743 patrol vehicles nationwide to ensure an accident-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, The FRSC boss noted that the deployment of the Eid-el-Kabir special patrol is scheduled to commence on June 14, 2024.

“Over 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 92 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and 144 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics.

“Furthermore, reflective jackets, traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, several extricating machines and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations.

“For effective monitoring and prompt response, the Corps has put in place a Situation Room at the national headquarters to monitor the activities across the country, collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

“This is in addition to 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 53 Zebra points located along the major routes.

“This would be covered by 92 ambulances to be fully utilized for prompt response to crashes and rescue of injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention,” the corps marshal said.

Mohammed highlighted recent developments that pose significant challenges to road safety, such as the use of trailers and trucks to convey humans, night trips, driver fatigue, speed violations, driving under the influence, and vehicle overloading.

In response, the FRSC has implemented several key safety initiatives, he noted.

One of the initiatives involves effective collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association and state judiciary for the timely prosecution of drivers and vehicle owners who violate traffic regulations.

He noted that offences such as overloading, dangerous driving, and the use of phones while driving will be addressed through mobile court operations.

Additionally, the Corps Marshal said the FRSC has intensified efforts to combat driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

“It is gratifying to note that in line with the need to combat this ugly trend, as well as meet up with the changing times, especially developments coming from these unsafe behaviours like the use of trailers to convey passengers, the Corps introduced some key safety initiatives to tackle the menace.

“One of these is the result-oriented efforts that have been directed towards effective collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association and State judiciaries for timely prosecution of drivers and vehicle owners caught contravening established traffic regulations like overloading, dangerous driving, and use of phone as well as speeding.

“These violations will be tamed through the instrumentality of mobile court operations.

“Another key road traffic infraction we have stepped up against is driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

“The Corps in collaboration with Beer Sectorial Group has been able to make available adequate breathalyzers which have been deployed to motor parks and highways to check and stop drivers who control the wheels under influence,” Muhammed added.

The FRSC boss also addressed the dangerous practice of trailer drivers conveying humans, goods, and animals simultaneously.

This, he said, has led to the formation of the Inter-Agency Joint Task Force, which has successfully arrested 222 trailers carrying 3,169 passengers.