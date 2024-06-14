Katsina Hisbah shuts down hotel for allegedly lodging underage girls

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has ordered the immediate closure of New Palace Hotel, located within the Katsina metropolis, over allegations of corrupting the morals of the underaged.

Dr. Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), Hisbah Commander General in the state, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said the hotel was found to be violating an agreement earlier reached with hoteliers across the state.

Usman told NAN in Katsina: “The hotel violated the board’s regulations by allowing underage girls to stay at the premises.

“The board discovered that two underage girls were lodged in the same room during a recent inspection, which contravenes the hisbah laws.

“This is the second time such an offence was committed at the New Palace Hotel in spite of previous warnings by the board and a promise by the hotel’s management to stop such incidents.”

Usman added that during a collaborative meeting with hotel managers across the state, they agreed that no hotel would accommodate underage children.

The Commander added: “Due to the hotel’s failure to comply with the board’s regulations and meet the stipulated conditions, we have decided to shut it down with immediate effect.

“We remain committed to enforcing reforms and instilling discipline that aligns with the religious and cultural values of the state under the rule of law to ensure lasting peace.”