Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named among the four finalists of the 2019 Best Men’s Player of the Year Globe Soccer Award.

Salah was initially nominated for the award back in October with Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Bernardo Silva, and Lionel Messi.

However, the list of nominees has now been shortened to just four names as Salah made the final cut along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.

The 27-year-old had an incredible year with Liverpool as Salah won the UEFA Champions League title in June following a 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Two months later, a win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup added another trophy to Salah’s outstanding season.

The former Roma man was also close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool, but the Reds ended their league campaign a point short of rivals Manchester City, who won the title with a tally of 98 points.

Despite missing out on the Premier League title, Salah still managed to claim the Premier League Golden Boot award for the second consecutive season.

It’s worth noting that Salah was also nominated for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award recently, but the winger finished fifth in the rankings as Lionel Messi claimed the award earlier this month.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has made a total of 126 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 84 goals and assisting another 35 in all competitions.