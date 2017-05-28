Road linking North to West closed as bridge collapses in Niger State

The Federal Road Safety Corps said on Monday that the road linking the Northern part of the country with Western part has been closed due to collapse of a bridge in Niger State.

A bridge at Tatabu village along Mokwa-Jebba road collapsed late Sunday night, Emechiete Emmanuel, an officer of the corps told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

He advised motorists traveling to the Western part from the North to divert to the Minna/Suleja/Lokoja route.

Emmanuel added that motorists from the Western part coming to the North should now follow the Ilorin/Kabba/Lokoja Road.

Emmanuel said that measures were being put in place to find lasting solution to the gridlock on the two sides of the collapsed beidge.

He said: “Our officers and men from the two sides of the collapsed bridge have been detailed to reduce the stress encountered by motorists as well to redirect traffic.

“We urge motorists to be law abiding in this situation and obey our men in order to recover lost time.”

An articulated vehicle driver at the scene, Gimba Mohammad, told NAN that the gridlock held up most travellers for more than five hours.

Mohammad said: “I came here since 8:00am and have not moved an inch. We cannot even see what is happening in front. Most drivers have now decided to divert to reach their destination.

“We want to try the road from here (Tatabu) to Lapai (in Niger) to Gegu (in Kogi) near Lokoja to find our way back to Lagos. It’s a long journey but no alternative.”

