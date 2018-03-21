RMAFC advices FG against outright sale of national assets

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission says the Federal Government should be guided in its bid to outrightly sell critical national assets.

The Commission said the call became imperative following proposal by the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The Head, Public Relations, Ibrahim Mohammed, made the commission’s position known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The ERGP proposed that the Federal Government should reduce its equity in the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas and Federation’s Joint Venture oil and gas assets.

Mohammed, however, said that the organisation advised against the sale of NLNG on the basis that it had been managed efficiently, profitably and paying dividend to its shareholders, including the Federation.

He said: “The persistent clamour for the sale of the Federation’s oil and gas assets has continued unabated in spite of its earlier advice against such.

“For instance, in July, 2015, about N412.6 billion was paid as dividend to the Federation, while in December 2015, 400 million dollars was also paid.

“The Federation would continue to benefit from the annual dividend, as well as, from the capital appreciation in value of this asset over time.

“The persons supporting its sale and those clamoring to buy are aware of the benefits they would make from such transactions.

“Instead of the outright sale of its crown jewels, government should consider borrowing the equivalent sales value of the assets since the loan could be repaid from the dividends that would have been lost if the assets had been sold.”

Mohammed added that since the dividends would have to go to the new buyers of the assets, after the repayment.

The country would benefit from the investment of the loans that were borrowed, while the dividends from the assets would thereafter return and be paid into the federation account.

According to him, the commission recommends converting the existing Joint Ventures to Incorporated Joint Venture Companies as was the case with NLNG without diluting the Federation’s equity holdings in the IJV.

Mohammed said: “Providing incentives to encourage local and foreign investors interested in these assets to consider investing in the construction of new gas to liquids, petrochemicals, fertilizer and liquefied natural gas plants.

“Also awarding new marginal fields and oil blocks to prospective investors as the Nigerian federation stands to derive maximum returns from its investment in the oil and gas assets.”

According to him, in the long run, those industries will create huge business activities within the oil and gas value chain and in so doing, create the much needed employment opportunities and business linkages for Nigerian businesses.

Mohammed also stressed that the expanded economic activities would no doubt improve government revenues.

RMAFC was established to monitor accruals into and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account, review from time to time the revenue allocation formula and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities.