Rivers: PDP charges all actors in crisis to sheathe swords 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on all actors in the Rivers crisis to sheathe their swords and give room for amicable resolution to resolve the raging problem.

PDP appeal is contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement which was issued in Abuja Tuesday urged all PDP members and supporters in the state to be calm.

He said that the party had initiated some processes, using its internal conflict resolution mechanism to ensure that all disagreements were resolved.

Ologunagba also charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of PDP in the State to close ranks, unite and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.